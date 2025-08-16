Diplomatic Moves: Zelenskiy to Visit Oval Office Following Alaska Summit
President Trump announced that Ukrainian President Zelenskiy would visit the White House after Trump's Alaska summit with Putin. Trump emphasized the necessity of a Peace Agreement over a Ceasefire to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
In a strategic move to bolster diplomatic relations, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would visit the Oval Office in Washington following the Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump revealed the forthcoming meeting with Zelenskiy in a post on Truth Social, adding that it sets the stage for a potential future discussion with Putin. The leaders aim to address escalating tensions in Eastern Europe.
In his announcement, Trump underscored the importance of pursuing a comprehensive Peace Agreement, rather than a temporary Ceasefire, to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine—an issue that continues to pose significant geopolitical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
