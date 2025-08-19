Modi Calls for Unanimous Support for NDA's Vice Presidential Nominee C P Radhakrishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an earnest appeal to all political parties, including the Opposition, to rally behind the NDA's vice presidential nominee C P Radhakrishnan in achieving a unanimous election. Modi highlighted Radhakrishnan's exemplary public service record during a meeting with members of the ruling alliance.

During the gathering, Radhakrishnan, set to submit his nomination on Wednesday, was lauded by top party officials, as the Prime Minister and several BJP allies extended their support. The BJP-led NDA holds a strong majority in both houses, positioning Radhakrishnan for a likely victory despite the anticipated opposition challenge.

Modi also took the opportunity to revisit historical decisions, notably criticizing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru over the Indus Waters Treaty, while expressing optimism about India's strengthened global credit rating as per S&P Global Ratings, which indicates robust economic health and attracts foreign investments.

