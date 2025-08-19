Poilievre's Political Comeback: Taking On Tariffs and Carney
Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's opposition Conservatives, returns to Parliament after a win in Alberta's by-election. Poilievre is set to challenge Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has faced criticisms for handling U.S. trade tariffs. The political landscape is evolving as the Liberals maintain minority government status.
Pierre Poilievre, the opposition Conservatives leader, has made a significant return to the Canadian political scene by reclaiming a seat in Parliament. This victory allows him to directly challenge Prime Minister Mark Carney over issues like U.S. tariffs.
Results from Elections Canada indicate a clear win for Poilievre in the Battle River-Crowfoot constituency, a Conservative stronghold in Alberta. This development positions Poilievre to hold Carney accountable as the House of Commons reconvenes on September 15.
Carney, who assumed office in March, secured a strong minority government in the April elections. Despite Liberal setbacks, Carney has managed to steer the party to the center, making it difficult for Poilievre to present a contrasting vision.
