Poilievre's Political Comeback: Taking On Tariffs and Carney

Pierre Poilievre, the opposition Conservatives leader, has made a significant return to the Canadian political scene by reclaiming a seat in Parliament. This victory allows him to directly challenge Prime Minister Mark Carney over issues like U.S. tariffs.

Results from Elections Canada indicate a clear win for Poilievre in the Battle River-Crowfoot constituency, a Conservative stronghold in Alberta. This development positions Poilievre to hold Carney accountable as the House of Commons reconvenes on September 15.

Carney, who assumed office in March, secured a strong minority government in the April elections. Despite Liberal setbacks, Carney has managed to steer the party to the center, making it difficult for Poilievre to present a contrasting vision.

