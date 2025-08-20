South Korea's New Leader and the North Korean Challenge

North Korea has intensified its criticism of South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung ahead of his first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Lee's initiatives to engage with Pyongyang have been dismissed as a 'pipedream' by the North.

Kim Yo Jong, sister to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, publicly scorned Lee's actions, labeling South Korea as a 'faithful dog' of Washington. The North accuses Lee's government of a dual strategy, combining peace efforts with military threats, even as U.S.-South Korean joint exercises continue.

Despite this, Lee remains committed to engagement, proposing step-by-step implementations of agreements with the North. Observers speculate little progress will occur without altering military drill dynamics, which Trump had previously reduced.