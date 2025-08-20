Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Constitution Amendment Bill to Remove Corrupt Leaders

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra applauded the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at disqualifying ministers detained for 30 days on allegations of corruption. Opposition leaders, however, criticized it as an undemocratic move to destabilize rival parties. Home Minister Amit Shah plans to introduce the bill in Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:49 IST
BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra has thrown his support behind the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. This proposed legislation seeks to disqualify any Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers detained for 30 days amidst corruption allegations or serious offenses. Mishra emphasized the bill's importance in ensuring accountability among politicians.

Countering the enthusiasm from the ruling party, opposition leaders have expressed strong criticism of the bill. They describe it as a calculated attempt to divert attention from the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' led by Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra highlighted concerns over potential misuse of federal and judicial structures, alleging the bill could unfairly target opposition leaders through arbitrary detentions before proven guilty.

Amidst this backdrop, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha, along with two other legislative proposals. These include amendments to the Constitution and measures affecting the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, raising the specter of further political confrontations as the government pushes to enact its legislative agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

