Fierce Debates Erupt as Jammu and Kashmir Bill 2025 Stirs Controversy in Lok Sabha

In a day of fervent parliamentary debates, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the contentious Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. The legislation aims to amend the 2019 Act's section 54, allowing the removal of a Chief Minister or Minister during arrest or detention on serious criminal grounds.

The introduction of this bill, along with 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025' and 'The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025', has been met with significant opposition. The legislation trio has been referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament, yet not before prompting a heated outcry in the Lok Sabha.

Amidst staunch objections and loud slogans from several opposition MPs, the session was adjourned until later in the day by Speaker Om Birla. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the bills for undermining electoral rights and paving the way for a 'Police State,' while Congress MP Manish Tewari criticized the amendments for threatening the constitutional framework.

