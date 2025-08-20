Left Menu

Fierce Debates Erupt as Jammu and Kashmir Bill 2025 Stirs Controversy in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, amid heated opposition. The bill aims to change the legal framework for the removal of Chief Ministers or Ministers during serious criminal charges. Intense debates led to adjournment of the Lok Sabha session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:32 IST
Fierce Debates Erupt as Jammu and Kashmir Bill 2025 Stirs Controversy in Lok Sabha
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a day of fervent parliamentary debates, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the contentious Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. The legislation aims to amend the 2019 Act's section 54, allowing the removal of a Chief Minister or Minister during arrest or detention on serious criminal grounds.

The introduction of this bill, along with 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025' and 'The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025', has been met with significant opposition. The legislation trio has been referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament, yet not before prompting a heated outcry in the Lok Sabha.

Amidst staunch objections and loud slogans from several opposition MPs, the session was adjourned until later in the day by Speaker Om Birla. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the bills for undermining electoral rights and paving the way for a 'Police State,' while Congress MP Manish Tewari criticized the amendments for threatening the constitutional framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025