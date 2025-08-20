Left Menu

Macron Rebukes Netanyahu Over Palestinian State Remarks

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's comments linking Macron’s recognition of a Palestinian state to rising antisemitism. Macron’s remarks come amid tension between Israel and allies following recognition declarations by France and others. Antisemitic incidents in France have surged, sparking concerns among Jewish communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:29 IST
Macron has sharply criticized Netanyahu's comments, calling them baseless and offensive, amid diplomatic tensions following several countries' recognition of a Palestinian state.

Macron's strong stance is stirring controversy as antisemitic incidents rise, prompting France to act decisively against such violence and safeguard Jewish communities.

Amidst escalating tensions, Macron's words have found resonance with international leaders as they navigate complex geopolitical landscapes influenced by recent actions and ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

