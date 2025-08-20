Macron Rebukes Netanyahu Over Palestinian State Remarks

Macron has sharply criticized Netanyahu's comments, calling them baseless and offensive, amid diplomatic tensions following several countries' recognition of a Palestinian state.

Macron's strong stance is stirring controversy as antisemitic incidents rise, prompting France to act decisively against such violence and safeguard Jewish communities.

Amidst escalating tensions, Macron's words have found resonance with international leaders as they navigate complex geopolitical landscapes influenced by recent actions and ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)