Pre-Dawn U.S. Raid in Syria Takes Down Senior ISIS Figure

A U.S. military raid in northwestern Syria killed a senior Islamic State member, a potential ISIS leader. Conducted in Idlib province, the operation had drone and helicopter support. The raid is part of ongoing efforts by an anti-ISIS alliance, including the U.S., to prevent a resurgence of the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A pre-dawn raid conducted by U.S. military forces in northwestern Syria has resulted in the death of a senior Islamic State figure, a U.S. official reported to Reuters. This marks the second raid in northern Syria since former president Bashar al-Assad's ousting, as part of efforts to thwart an ISIS resurgence.

The operation targeted a senior ISIS member considered a potential leader within the organization's ranks in Syria. The raid saw no U.S. casualties. Syrian state media and various sources reported that the target, linked to Iraq and married to a French national, was killed attempting to flee.

Initiated around 2 a.m. local time in Idlib province's Atmeh town, the raid saw helicopters and drones providing air support. U.S. forces led the operation while local troops set up a perimeter. Past operations in Idlib have successfully eliminated high-profile ISIS leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

