Pre-Dawn U.S. Raid in Syria Takes Down Senior ISIS Figure

A pre-dawn raid conducted by U.S. military forces in northwestern Syria has resulted in the death of a senior Islamic State figure, a U.S. official reported to Reuters. This marks the second raid in northern Syria since former president Bashar al-Assad's ousting, as part of efforts to thwart an ISIS resurgence.

The operation targeted a senior ISIS member considered a potential leader within the organization's ranks in Syria. The raid saw no U.S. casualties. Syrian state media and various sources reported that the target, linked to Iraq and married to a French national, was killed attempting to flee.

Initiated around 2 a.m. local time in Idlib province's Atmeh town, the raid saw helicopters and drones providing air support. U.S. forces led the operation while local troops set up a perimeter. Past operations in Idlib have successfully eliminated high-profile ISIS leaders.

