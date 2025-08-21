Texas Sparks Nationwide Gerrymandering Clash

The Texas House has given its nod to new congressional maps aimed at widening Republican influence during the 2026 midterm elections. The approval, heavily backed by President Donald Trump, has been a subject of protests and heated debates, reflecting a broader national conflict on redistricting.

The new map faces additional hurdles before becoming law, requiring approval from both the GOP-led state Senate and Governor Greg Abbott. Democrats, who had earlier fled Texas to delay the vote, have promised to challenge the legality of the maps in court.

This redistricting battle is just one facet of a wider political struggle, as Democrats in states like California consider countermeasures. Former President Barack Obama has expressed support for such efforts, emphasizing the ongoing strategic showdown ahead of the midterms.

(With inputs from agencies.)