Vijay's Political Ascent: Second State Conference Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

Actor-politician Vijay is preparing to lead the second state conference of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on Thursday in Tamil Nadu. This event occurs months before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, set for 2026.

The party's inaugural conference was held in Vikravandi last year, marking the beginning of Vijay's active political journey. Arriving late Wednesday, Vijay was greeted by enthusiastic fans and supporters. However, an incident involving a collapsing flagpole at the venue raised concerns, although it resulted in no injuries.

The upcoming conference is of significant interest to political observers, especially due to Vijay's critical stance on both the state's ruling DMK and the central BJP. As he also works on his potentially final film, 'Jananayakan,' anticipation builds around Vijay's message to his followers.

