Vijay's TVK Prepares for Tamil Nadu Political Shakeup

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay has stirred the political waters ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Speaking at a major rally in Madurai, Vijay declared his party's adversaries: the ideological foe, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the political challenger, ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Vijay emphasized TVK's commitment to social issues, pledging policies friendly to vulnerable groups including farmers, youths, and the elderly. Rejecting political gain as the party's purpose, Vijay compared Tamil Nadu's present situation to historical shifts in 1967 and 1977, predicting a similar transformation in 2026.

Vijay also accused the current DMK government of colluding with the BJP, despite public fronts. By offering TVK as a third front, Vijay aims to disrupt the established order dominated by DMK and AIADMK. This strategy marks TVK's debut in the upcoming state elections slated for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)