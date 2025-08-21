Vijay's TVK Prepares for Tamil Nadu Political Shakeup
TVK leader Vijay sets sights on 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, with DMK and BJP as key opponents. Emphasizing social safety and historical political shifts, he posits TVK as a disruptive alternative. Criticizing DMK-BJP affiliations, Vijay aspires for significant electoral impact.
- Country:
- India
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay has stirred the political waters ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Speaking at a major rally in Madurai, Vijay declared his party's adversaries: the ideological foe, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the political challenger, ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Vijay emphasized TVK's commitment to social issues, pledging policies friendly to vulnerable groups including farmers, youths, and the elderly. Rejecting political gain as the party's purpose, Vijay compared Tamil Nadu's present situation to historical shifts in 1967 and 1977, predicting a similar transformation in 2026.
Vijay also accused the current DMK government of colluding with the BJP, despite public fronts. By offering TVK as a third front, Vijay aims to disrupt the established order dominated by DMK and AIADMK. This strategy marks TVK's debut in the upcoming state elections slated for 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bodoland Elections: UPPL Bets on Peace and Development
BJD Stages Massive Protest Against BJP in Puri Over Minor's Tragic Death
NCP Criticizes Maharashtra EC Over Non-Use of VVPAT in Municipal Elections
Abhishek Banerjee Blames BJP for U.S. Tariff Surge
EC helping BJP to 'destroy' election system in India, alleges Rahul.