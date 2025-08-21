Ideological Showdown: Vice Presidential Election Sparks Constitutional Debate
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the vice presidential election as a battle of ideologies, highlighting INDIA bloc's candidate B Sudarshan Reddy as a defender of the Constitution. The opposition aims to send a message of opposition to RSS ideologies and uphold democratic principles, not just contest an individual for a position.
In his statement on Thursday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh underscored that the opposition's focus in the upcoming vice presidential election is not the poll result itself but rather the ideological battle it represents. The candidate from the INDIA bloc, B Sudarshan Reddy, is portrayed as a staunch defender of constitutional values.
Ramesh called on all political factions to back Reddy, emphasizing the importance of a collective effort to secure support for the distinguished jurist. He stressed that the electoral battle is a contest of beliefs, distinguishing it from merely a choice between two individuals for office.
The upcoming election, set for September 9, pits the government's RSS-inspired nominee against the opposition's secular-minded, retired judge. The opposition views this as a vital platform to communicate their commitment to democratic ideals to the nation, Ramesh asserted.
