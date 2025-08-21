Left Menu

Generosity or Politics? Siddaramaiah's Aid to Wayanad Sparks Debate

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledged Rs 10 crore for Wayanad flood relief, inciting criticism from the opposition for neglecting local issues. While some view this as humanitarian aid, the BJP sees it as favoritism towards Priyanka Gandhi's constituency, stirring a political spat over the allocation of state funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:02 IST
Generosity or Politics? Siddaramaiah's Aid to Wayanad Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to allocate Rs 10 crore for flood relief in Wayanad, Kerala, has sparked controversy. The move is seen as an act of generosity, but opposition parties in Karnataka criticize it as favoritism, given that Wayanad is represented by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. Siddaramaiah's critics argue that the funds could be better utilized to address local flood-related issues in Karnataka.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka contended that the state government set a misguided precedent by allocating larger funds to external causes while neglecting local needs. BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan challenged the government's criteria for providing aid, questioning the omission of other states affected by natural disasters.

Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao defended the aid, citing humanitarian grounds and stressing the importance of interstate neighborliness. He accused the BJP of politicizing the issue. The debate underscores the tension between political duty and humanitarian impulses in disaster management funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025