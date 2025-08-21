Generosity or Politics? Siddaramaiah's Aid to Wayanad Sparks Debate

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to allocate Rs 10 crore for flood relief in Wayanad, Kerala, has sparked controversy. The move is seen as an act of generosity, but opposition parties in Karnataka criticize it as favoritism, given that Wayanad is represented by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. Siddaramaiah's critics argue that the funds could be better utilized to address local flood-related issues in Karnataka.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka contended that the state government set a misguided precedent by allocating larger funds to external causes while neglecting local needs. BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan challenged the government's criteria for providing aid, questioning the omission of other states affected by natural disasters.

Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao defended the aid, citing humanitarian grounds and stressing the importance of interstate neighborliness. He accused the BJP of politicizing the issue. The debate underscores the tension between political duty and humanitarian impulses in disaster management funding.

