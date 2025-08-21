Tensions Rise as Netanyahu Approves Gaza City Offensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for a decisive military operation in Gaza City, alongside efforts to negotiate a hostage exchange with Hamas. The decision, pending final approval, aims to regain control of the city amid escalating violence and diplomatic pressures.

Netanyahu's move follows a ceasefire proposal from Arab mediators that could delay the offensive. The Israeli military is preparing for the operation, notifying northern Gaza organizations to evacuate to the south, while boosting troop numbers by calling up reservists.

As military actions intensify, Gaza faces increasing casualties, with at least 36 deaths reported on Thursday alone. Protests have erupted both in Gaza against the war and in Israel, as families of hostages voice concerns over the expanded operation.