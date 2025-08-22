International Forces Explore Military Options for Ukrainian Security

Military leaders from the United States and Europe convened this week to discuss strategic options for providing security guarantees to Ukraine. This meeting follows President Donald Trump's commitment to assist Ukraine amid ongoing conflict with Russia. The proposal outlines potential military contributions from European countries, with the United States potentially providing strategic air support.

Sources indicate one considered option involves deploying European forces to Ukraine with American command oversight. U.S. air support could include bolstered air defense systems and no-fly zone enforcement. Leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have shown support for troop involvement, while German officials suggest a long-term commitment may be necessary.

Concerns remain over President Trump's diplomatic approach, as Ukraine and allies worry about concessions to Russia potentially undermining their position. Discussions continue as countries weigh their roles in ensuring Ukraine's security and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)