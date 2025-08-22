Left Menu

Trump's Bold Law and Order Campaign: A Capital Takeover

President Trump visited a command center in the nation's capital, emphasizing his law-and-order message and thanking law enforcement. He temporarily took control of the city's police, countering city claims of reduced crime. Trump's administration increases prosecution efforts, escalating the crime crackdown.

President Donald Trump took his law-and-order agenda to Washington, D.C., stopping by a command center to express gratitude toward law enforcement leading his crime crackdown.

Last week, Trump deployed National Guard troops and federal agents to the city, asserting control over D.C.'s police department due to what he described as a rampant crime wave. City data, however, contradicts this claim, showing a decrease in violent crime since early 2023.

Amid cheers from assembled personnel, Trump declared the efforts were transforming the city. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed crime has already been decreasing over the past two years. Despite protests during visits by Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump increased prosecution of arrests related to his crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

