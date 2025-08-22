Left Menu

ED Raids Expose Land-Grab Scam in Jammu and Kashmir

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, unveiling a significant land-grab and corruption scandal involving custodian property for evacuees from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The investigation, tied to a 2022 Anti-Corruption Bureau FIR, implicates several officials in illegal occupation and fraudulent land transfers.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a series of searches on Friday across nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting land-grabbing and corruption cases linked to custodian properties belonging to evacuees from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Sources revealed that the ED's Jammu unit spearheaded operations at eight sites in Jammu and one in Udhampur.

Officials named Pranav Dev Singh and Rahul Kai, both Patwaris, Akeel Ahmed, a Naib Tehsildar, and multiple others as suspects in the investigation. The probe flows from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2022, aiming at unearthing the full extent of the irregularities.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered a massive land scam, showcasing unlawful transfers and occupations in the Asarwan, Mishriwala, and Bhalwal areas. Investigations pointed towards a nexus between land mafias and officials from various departments, who allegedly manipulated revenue records to facilitate illicit sales, defrauding the government of significant resources.

