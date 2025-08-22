Iran Races Against European Deadline to Avert UN Sanctions

In a tense geopolitical standoff, Iran's foreign minister is gearing up for a crucial teleconference with representatives from France, Germany, and the UK. The call aims to forestall the United Nations' sanctions over Tehran's contentious nuclear program, just days before a critical European deadline.

The urgency stems from Tehran's 2015 nuclear agreement, with European nations warning of potential repercussions through the accord's 'snapback' sanctions mechanism. The situation intensifies as Iran continues uranium enrichment, nearing weapon-grade levels.

Meanwhile, Iran's reduced transparency with the International Atomic Energy Agency has heightened international concerns. As the deadline approaches, both sides face significant diplomatic pressures within an increasingly complex Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)