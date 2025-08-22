Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Former Leader Arrested Over State Fund Misuse Allegations

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been arrested over allegations of misusing state funds. He faces charges related to attending his wife's graduation ceremony in London. His political allies claim the charges are baseless. Wickremesinghe led the country through an economic crisis and has served as prime minister six times.

Ranil Wickremesinghe

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the former Sri Lankan President, was arrested on Friday amid allegations of misusing state funds during his presidency, police confirmed. He appeared in court regarding charges linked to a trip to London for his wife's graduation ceremony.

The arrest led to mixed reactions, with his parties' members decrying the charges as politically motivated. 'Ranil Wickremesinghe has never misused public funds or state funds,' proclaimed Nishantha Sri Warnasinghe of the United National Party, suggesting the case was a setup.

Wickremesinghe, an established figure in Sri Lankan politics who navigated the nation through a severe economic crisis, remains a polarizing figure after his third-place finish in the last presidential election. His stint as a six-time prime minister and later, president, remains notable in the country's tumultuous political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

