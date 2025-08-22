Trump's Uncertain Mediation in Ukraine Conflict

In a move marking his involvement in international diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertain intentions on Friday regarding a potential meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump addressed reporters, voicing his hesitance about participating in a meeting between the two leaders. He has been working on setting up this crucial encounter after his recent talks with Putin in Alaska.

Despite acknowledging the significance of this diplomatic effort, Trump expressed a preference not to attend the meeting, leaving questions about his role in facilitating the discussions lingering.

(With inputs from agencies.)