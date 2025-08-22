Left Menu

Trump's Uncertain Mediation in Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about attending a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump indicated a preference not to participate, following discussions with Putin in Alaska.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:58 IST
Trump's Uncertain Mediation in Ukraine Conflict
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move marking his involvement in international diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertain intentions on Friday regarding a potential meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump addressed reporters, voicing his hesitance about participating in a meeting between the two leaders. He has been working on setting up this crucial encounter after his recent talks with Putin in Alaska.

Despite acknowledging the significance of this diplomatic effort, Trump expressed a preference not to attend the meeting, leaving questions about his role in facilitating the discussions lingering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Current World News Insights: Global Tensions and Challenges Highlighted

Current World News Insights: Global Tensions and Challenges Highlighted

 Global
2
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

 United States
3
Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

 Global
4
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025