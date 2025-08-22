Power Struggles: Pawar Rejects Fadnavis' Vice-Presidential Appeal

On Friday, Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), revealed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought his support for the NDA's vice-presidential candidate, CP Radhakrishnan. However, Pawar declined, emphasizing ideological differences and past controversies.

Pawar, addressing reporters, highlighted that the Opposition, represented by the coalition INDIA, has nominated B Sudarshan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, for the vice-presidential role. Despite their numerical disadvantage against the NDA, Pawar expressed confidence in their alignment and strategy.

The race for the country's second-highest constitutional office has escalated tensions, as the NCP (SP) criticized Fadnavis for seeking support from parties he had previously divided. Questions arise about the NDA's vote security amid concerns of cross-voting and internal dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)