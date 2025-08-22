Estonia Joins Peacekeeping Efforts for Post-War Ukraine

Estonia has declared its readiness to join a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine by potentially contributing a force of up to one company, according to Prime Minister Kristen Michal. The announcement was made at a joint press conference with Finland's Prime Minister in Tallinn.

NATO is collaborating with Ukraine to establish security guarantees robust enough to deter any future aggression from Russia, as shared by NATO Chief Mark Rutte. The initiative will see participation from both European nations and the United States.

Prominent European leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Keir Starmer, have expressed their support for troop deployments in a post-war environment. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also shown openness to Germany's involvement in this multinational coalition effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)