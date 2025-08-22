Left Menu

Estonia Joins Peacekeeping Efforts for Post-War Ukraine

Estonia is offering to join a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, potentially contributing up to one company's worth of troops. The move aligns with broader NATO efforts to ensure Ukraine's security against future threats. Key European leaders, including Macron and Starmer, support troop deployments to stabilize post-war Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Estonia has declared its readiness to join a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine by potentially contributing a force of up to one company, according to Prime Minister Kristen Michal. The announcement was made at a joint press conference with Finland's Prime Minister in Tallinn.

NATO is collaborating with Ukraine to establish security guarantees robust enough to deter any future aggression from Russia, as shared by NATO Chief Mark Rutte. The initiative will see participation from both European nations and the United States.

Prominent European leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Keir Starmer, have expressed their support for troop deployments in a post-war environment. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also shown openness to Germany's involvement in this multinational coalition effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

