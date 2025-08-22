Left Menu

Canada Eases Tariffs to Reignite Stalled US Trade Talks

Canada plans to lift some retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products as a conciliatory move to reignite stalled trade discussions. Canadian tariffs on U.S. autos, steel, and aluminum remain in place. Prime Minister Mark Carney will address the situation with further details in a scheduled press conference.

22-08-2025
In a significant move to reopen stalled trade discussions, Canada has announced its decision to lift several retaliatory tariffs imposed on U.S. goods, according to a reliable source.

While tariffs on U.S. autos, steel, and aluminum will remain for now, the initiative aims at easing tensions and fostering dialogue. A press conference led by Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to reveal further details at noon Eastern Time on Friday.

The Canadian dollar responded positively, climbing 0.5% to C$1.3837 against the U.S. dollar by late morning. Canada's exploration of a revised economic and security pact with the United States continues, although a final agreement remains elusive.

