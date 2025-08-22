Amit Shah Lays Out BJP's Path to Power in Kerala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a pivotal meeting with Kerala BJP leaders on Friday, emphasizing a strategic roadmap for the crucial local body elections. This is seen as a significant precursor to next year's assembly polls.

The meeting witnessed the presence of senior figures such as Union ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurian, and state party head Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Shah urged the party to focus on a development-centered agenda to appeal to voters.

Post-meeting, BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh announced plans to present a comprehensive development agenda. He underscored the necessity for a government led by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to resolve Kerala's developmental, economic, and security crises by 2026.

Shah outlined the 2025 local elections as a critical step towards achieving this goal, advocating grassroots efforts as the key to success. He detailed a 21-point action plan aimed at the holistic development of Kerala.

The party decided to conduct regional workshops on development agendas from August 26 to September 2, concluding ward-level implementation plans by September 30. People's conventions and public forums will also be organized to address local issues and launch development-focused campaigns.

Ramesh criticized previous LDF and UDF administrations for inadequate internal security, despite recurring warnings from central agencies. He accused terrorist activities of persisting under various guises, urging action against anti-national elements using Kerala's coastal areas as operational bases.

