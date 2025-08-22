FBI Searches John Bolton's Home Amid National Security Probe

On Friday, FBI agents conducted a search of John Bolton's Bethesda home as part of a national security investigation, a source disclosed. Bolton, a former adviser to ex-President Trump, has been under scrutiny for potential unauthorized release of classified information.

Although Bolton has criticized Trump's fitness for office, he stated he was unaware of the FBI's actions. The search signifies governmental power maneuvers against Trump's opponents, reviving claims of political retribution.

This incident follows previous instances where Trump administration figures have faced legal action, raising questions about the motivations behind these probes. The Justice Department previously scrutinized Bolton over his 2020 memoir, but charges were dropped under Biden's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)