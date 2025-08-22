Left Menu

FBI Searches John Bolton's Home Amid National Security Probe

FBI agents searched the home of John Bolton, a former Trump adviser turned critic, as part of a national security investigation into the alleged release of classified information. The search highlights the use of government power against perceived Trump adversaries and raises questions of political retribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:21 IST
FBI Searches John Bolton's Home Amid National Security Probe
John Bolton

On Friday, FBI agents conducted a search of John Bolton's Bethesda home as part of a national security investigation, a source disclosed. Bolton, a former adviser to ex-President Trump, has been under scrutiny for potential unauthorized release of classified information.

Although Bolton has criticized Trump's fitness for office, he stated he was unaware of the FBI's actions. The search signifies governmental power maneuvers against Trump's opponents, reviving claims of political retribution.

This incident follows previous instances where Trump administration figures have faced legal action, raising questions about the motivations behind these probes. The Justice Department previously scrutinized Bolton over his 2020 memoir, but charges were dropped under Biden's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

 United States
2
Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

 Global
3
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
4
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025