Trump Challenges D.C. Mayor's Leadership

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, cautioning that she might face federal intervention if her administration doesn't tackle the city's crime issues effectively.

Trump's remarks follow his assertion that the current state of law and order in the capital is unacceptable, labeling it as 'unsafe' and 'horrible.' He emphasized the need for federal oversight if local efforts remain insufficient.

The president's comments are part of a broader initiative, as he recently launched an intensive crackdown involving the deployment of National Guard soldiers and federal agents to curb rising crime rates in Washington D.C.

