Left Menu

Legacy of a Leader: Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy

Veteran Communist Party leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy passed away at 83 in a private hospital due to age-related ailments. As a notable figure in Indian politics, he served as CPI's general secretary and was elected twice to the Lok Sabha. Leaders across India mourn his loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:42 IST
Legacy of a Leader: Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Communist Party of India leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy passed away in a private hospital on Friday, confirmed party sources.

The 83-year-old former MP succumbed to age-related health issues while receiving medical treatment, according to CPI representatives.

Reddy, renowned for his significant contributions to national Left politics, including two terms in the Lok Sabha and serving as CPI general secretary from 2012 to 2019, was widely mourned. Tributes poured in from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, cabinet members, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, and other prominent figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

 United States
2
Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

 Global
3
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
4
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025