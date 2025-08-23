Legacy of a Leader: Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy

Veteran Communist Party of India leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy passed away in a private hospital on Friday, confirmed party sources.

The 83-year-old former MP succumbed to age-related health issues while receiving medical treatment, according to CPI representatives.

Reddy, renowned for his significant contributions to national Left politics, including two terms in the Lok Sabha and serving as CPI general secretary from 2012 to 2019, was widely mourned. Tributes poured in from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, cabinet members, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, and other prominent figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)