Defence Intelligence Shakeup: General Fired Over Controversial Assessment

In a significant move within the Department of Defense, Secretary Pete Hegseth has dismissed a high-ranking official over a contentious intelligence report.

The report, which evaluated damage at Iran's nuclear sites following US strikes, drew the ire of President Donald Trump, leading to the decision, according to confidential sources.

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse will no longer lead the US Defence Intelligence Agency amid the controversy surrounding the intelligence assessment he and his agency provided.

