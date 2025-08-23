Ghislaine Maxwell Speaks on Trump's Conduct Amidst Epstein Controversy

Ghislaine Maxwell, the close associate of the notorious Jeffrey Epstein, revealed in a Justice Department interview that she never saw former President Donald Trump behaving inappropriately. Her remarks, seen in a newly released transcript, highlight Trump's contentious link to Epstein.

The interview's release adds fuel to debates as Trump faces backlash from supporters and opponents alike regarding the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein case files. Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting sex-trafficking charges, had numerous powerful connections that have sparked conspiracies.

Maxwell currently serves a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking ring. She has maintained that she knew nothing of a client list and criticized her conviction. Trump, acquainted with Epstein in the past, allegedly flew multiple times on Epstein's private plane, a claim he's denied. Maxwell praised Trump's presidential achievements.

