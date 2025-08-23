Tensions Rise as Trump Targets Chicago in Crime Crackdown

US President Donald Trump has set his sights on Chicago as the next target in his ongoing efforts to curb crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration. Speaking from the White House, Trump hinted that, like Washington, DC, Chicago could soon see a military presence on its streets. This comes despite significant recent declines in violent crime in the city.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and other Illinois officials have strongly opposed the suggestion of deploying federal troops. They argue that Trump's approach is not only unnecessary but could exacerbate tensions between residents and law enforcement. Moreover, they assert that local strategies focused on investment in community resources and safety measures have shown tangible results.

Critics, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and US Senator Dick Durbin, describe Trump's plan as a political distraction aimed at shifting focus from failed policies. Trump has been critiqued for his longstanding pattern of singling out cities with Democratic leadership, framing them as dangerous. He has been accused of using militaristic rhetoric to gain political leverage.

