Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Trump Targets Chicago in Crime Crackdown

US President Donald Trump hints Chicago may be the next focus of his crime crackdown efforts, reminiscent of his tactics in Washington, DC. Chicago officials, including Mayor Brandon Johnson, resist the approach, advocating for locally-driven solutions rather than military intervention. Critics accuse Trump of exploiting Chicago for political gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 23-08-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 03:19 IST
Tensions Rise as Trump Targets Chicago in Crime Crackdown
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has set his sights on Chicago as the next target in his ongoing efforts to curb crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration. Speaking from the White House, Trump hinted that, like Washington, DC, Chicago could soon see a military presence on its streets. This comes despite significant recent declines in violent crime in the city.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and other Illinois officials have strongly opposed the suggestion of deploying federal troops. They argue that Trump's approach is not only unnecessary but could exacerbate tensions between residents and law enforcement. Moreover, they assert that local strategies focused on investment in community resources and safety measures have shown tangible results.

Critics, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and US Senator Dick Durbin, describe Trump's plan as a political distraction aimed at shifting focus from failed policies. Trump has been critiqued for his longstanding pattern of singling out cities with Democratic leadership, framing them as dangerous. He has been accused of using militaristic rhetoric to gain political leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

 United States
2
Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

 Global
3
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
4
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025