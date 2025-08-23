Left Menu

Farage's Radical Plan: Mass Deportations and Political Shake-Up

Nigel Farage, former Brexit campaigner, proposes mass deportations of channel-crossing migrants if his Reform UK party wins power. He advocates leaving the European Convention on Human Rights to facilitate these deportations. Farage's plans highlight public concern over immigration as the nation's foremost issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 17:04 IST
Farage's Radical Plan: Mass Deportations and Political Shake-Up

Nigel Farage, known for his Brexit advocacy, unveiled a controversial policy on Saturday, promising "mass deportations" for migrants traversing the English Channel, should his Reform UK party assume leadership in Britain. Farage aims to sever ties with the European Convention on Human Rights to expedite these actions.

In a conversation with The Times, Farage confirmed intentions to strike agreements with nations like Afghanistan and Eritrea to send back migrants. Farage cited U.S. President Donald Trump's policies as inspiration for tougher immigration stances. Despite potential risks to deported migrants, Farage prioritizes domestic safety.

Immigration remains a national priority, with Farage's propositions responding to public anxieties. He suggests housing large numbers of migrants on air bases to enhance expulsion rates. Such drastic measures, including potential use of Ascension Island for detentions, aim to create a formidable deterrent and address public unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025