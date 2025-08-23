Farage's Radical Plan: Mass Deportations and Political Shake-Up

Nigel Farage, known for his Brexit advocacy, unveiled a controversial policy on Saturday, promising "mass deportations" for migrants traversing the English Channel, should his Reform UK party assume leadership in Britain. Farage aims to sever ties with the European Convention on Human Rights to expedite these actions.

In a conversation with The Times, Farage confirmed intentions to strike agreements with nations like Afghanistan and Eritrea to send back migrants. Farage cited U.S. President Donald Trump's policies as inspiration for tougher immigration stances. Despite potential risks to deported migrants, Farage prioritizes domestic safety.

Immigration remains a national priority, with Farage's propositions responding to public anxieties. He suggests housing large numbers of migrants on air bases to enhance expulsion rates. Such drastic measures, including potential use of Ascension Island for detentions, aim to create a formidable deterrent and address public unrest.

