Political Tempest Over School Management Takeover in Jammu and Kashmir

In a move stirring political controversy, National Conference MLA Sajjad Shaheen has accused the People's Democratic Party (PDP) of politicizing the government's decision to assume management control over 215 schools associated with banned organizations in Jammu and Kashmir. The shift in management is justified under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules.

Shaheen criticized the PDP for forming a coalition with the BJP, arguing that this alliance led to significant consequences, including the repeal of Article 370. His remarks were countered by the state's Education Minister Sakina Itoo, who emphasized the need to prioritize students' futures instead of embroiling their education in political disputes.

The government's decision follows intelligence reports and aims to ensure the academic safety of students while aligning with the National Education Policy. It mandates the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner to establish new management committees to maintain educational continuity and quality in these institutions.

