Political Tempest Over School Management Takeover in Jammu and Kashmir

National Conference MLA Sajjad Shaheen criticizes PDP for politicizing the government's takeover of 215 schools linked to banned organizations in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the need to focus on students' welfare. The action follows the lapse of management permissions and seeks to align schools with Education Policy norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 09:01 IST
MLA Banihal Sajjad Shaheen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move stirring political controversy, National Conference MLA Sajjad Shaheen has accused the People's Democratic Party (PDP) of politicizing the government's decision to assume management control over 215 schools associated with banned organizations in Jammu and Kashmir. The shift in management is justified under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules.

Shaheen criticized the PDP for forming a coalition with the BJP, arguing that this alliance led to significant consequences, including the repeal of Article 370. His remarks were countered by the state's Education Minister Sakina Itoo, who emphasized the need to prioritize students' futures instead of embroiling their education in political disputes.

The government's decision follows intelligence reports and aims to ensure the academic safety of students while aligning with the National Education Policy. It mandates the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner to establish new management committees to maintain educational continuity and quality in these institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

