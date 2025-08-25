Kerala Congress Leader Suspended Amidst Misconduct Allegations
Rahul Mamkootathil, a Congress leader and Palakkad MLA, was suspended from the party amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Despite political opponents' demand for his resignation, the Kerala Congress did not receive formal complaints. The decision was made after consultations within the party's leadership.
Rahul Mamkootathil, a Palakkad MLA from the Congress party, has been suspended amid serious sexual misconduct allegations, as confirmed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph. Despite calls for his resignation, Joseph clarified that no formal complaints have been made, and the party's decision follows unanimous internal consultations.
During a press conference in Iritty, Joseph emphasized that Mamkootathil's suspension reflects the party's commitment to addressing the allegations with gravity. The decision for his suspension as Youth Congress state president came without any external pressures or formal accusations, marking a unique precedent.
Rahul Mamkootathil's political career faced hindrance following accusations by actress Rini Ann George, and subsequent allegations from other women and a transgender individual. With the issue stirring protests from various factions, the KPCC maintains its stance on women's dignity and safety. However, Joseph refrained from detailing any potential internal probes into the accusations.
