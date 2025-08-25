Left Menu

Kerala Congress Leader Suspended Amidst Misconduct Allegations

Rahul Mamkootathil, a Congress leader and Palakkad MLA, was suspended from the party amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Despite political opponents' demand for his resignation, the Kerala Congress did not receive formal complaints. The decision was made after consultations within the party's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:53 IST
Kerala Congress Leader Suspended Amidst Misconduct Allegations
Rahul Mamkootathil
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Mamkootathil, a Palakkad MLA from the Congress party, has been suspended amid serious sexual misconduct allegations, as confirmed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph. Despite calls for his resignation, Joseph clarified that no formal complaints have been made, and the party's decision follows unanimous internal consultations.

During a press conference in Iritty, Joseph emphasized that Mamkootathil's suspension reflects the party's commitment to addressing the allegations with gravity. The decision for his suspension as Youth Congress state president came without any external pressures or formal accusations, marking a unique precedent.

Rahul Mamkootathil's political career faced hindrance following accusations by actress Rini Ann George, and subsequent allegations from other women and a transgender individual. With the issue stirring protests from various factions, the KPCC maintains its stance on women's dignity and safety. However, Joseph refrained from detailing any potential internal probes into the accusations.

TRENDING

1
Nationality Law Revamp: Cambodia Tightens Grip Amidst Rising Nationalism

Nationality Law Revamp: Cambodia Tightens Grip Amidst Rising Nationalism

 Global
2
PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

 Global
3
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

 India
4
Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025