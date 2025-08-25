Lebanon's Key Decision: Impacts on Israel-Hezbollah Relations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lauded Lebanon's significant decision to work towards disarming Hezbollah by the end of 2025. He emphasized that if Lebanon fulfills this initiative, Israel may correspondingly reduce its military presence in southern Lebanon.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire ending the recent Israel-Hezbollah war, Hezbollah officials insist on Israel withdrawing from five contested sites before disarmament talks. Israel's continued airstrikes, which have resulted in hundreds of Hezbollah casualties, add tension to the situation.

While under US pressure, Beirut aims to act decisively, yet Hezbollah's leadership vowed not to disarm, viewing the Lebanese cabinet's decision as serving Israeli interests. With the war's aftermath still fresh, significant challenges and diplomatic hurdles remain ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)