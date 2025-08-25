Lebanon's Key Decision: Impacts on Israel-Hezbollah Relations
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed Lebanon's decision to disarm Hezbollah by 2025, suggesting it could lead to Israel pulling troops from Lebanon. Hezbollah, however, demands Israel vacate five contested hills before considering disarmament. The group's leadership opposes the disarmament, claiming it aligns with Israeli interests.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lauded Lebanon's significant decision to work towards disarming Hezbollah by the end of 2025. He emphasized that if Lebanon fulfills this initiative, Israel may correspondingly reduce its military presence in southern Lebanon.
Despite a US-brokered ceasefire ending the recent Israel-Hezbollah war, Hezbollah officials insist on Israel withdrawing from five contested sites before disarmament talks. Israel's continued airstrikes, which have resulted in hundreds of Hezbollah casualties, add tension to the situation.
While under US pressure, Beirut aims to act decisively, yet Hezbollah's leadership vowed not to disarm, viewing the Lebanese cabinet's decision as serving Israeli interests. With the war's aftermath still fresh, significant challenges and diplomatic hurdles remain ahead.
