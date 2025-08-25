Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks $1 Billion in Monthly Arms Aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aims to secure at least $1 billion monthly from allies to purchase U.S. weapons, amid the ongoing war against Russia. In a briefing with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, he highlighted Norway’s potential contribution to Ukraine's air and maritime security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:39 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Kyiv's objective to secure a minimum of $1 billion monthly from allies to facilitate the purchase of U.S. weapons for the ongoing conflict against Russia.
Zelenskiy made these comments during a joint press briefing in Kyiv with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.
During the briefing, Zelenskyy also discussed the possibility of Norway playing a role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine, focusing on enhancing air defense and maritime security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- U.S. weapons
- air defense
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Berlin Pledges Security Guarantees for Ukraine with European Allies
Russian Forces Capture Zaporizke: Strategic Advancement or Temporary Gain?
Seismic Activity in Waters Off Russia's Kuril Islands
Diplomatic Tensions Flare as France Summons Italian Ambassador Over Ukraine Comment
Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine Battleground