Left Menu

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks $1 Billion in Monthly Arms Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aims to secure at least $1 billion monthly from allies to purchase U.S. weapons, amid the ongoing war against Russia. In a briefing with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, he highlighted Norway’s potential contribution to Ukraine's air and maritime security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:39 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks $1 Billion in Monthly Arms Aid
Image Credit: Twitter
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Kyiv's objective to secure a minimum of $1 billion monthly from allies to facilitate the purchase of U.S. weapons for the ongoing conflict against Russia.

Zelenskiy made these comments during a joint press briefing in Kyiv with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

During the briefing, Zelenskyy also discussed the possibility of Norway playing a role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine, focusing on enhancing air defense and maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nationality Law Revamp: Cambodia Tightens Grip Amidst Rising Nationalism

Nationality Law Revamp: Cambodia Tightens Grip Amidst Rising Nationalism

 Global
2
PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

 Global
3
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

 India
4
Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025