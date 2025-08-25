Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks $1 Billion in Monthly Arms Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Kyiv's objective to secure a minimum of $1 billion monthly from allies to facilitate the purchase of U.S. weapons for the ongoing conflict against Russia.

Zelenskiy made these comments during a joint press briefing in Kyiv with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

During the briefing, Zelenskyy also discussed the possibility of Norway playing a role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine, focusing on enhancing air defense and maritime security.

