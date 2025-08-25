Akhilesh Yadav Restructures Samajwadi Party Leadership in UP
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has ordered the removal of all party in-charges in Uttar Pradesh. This strategic move aims to strengthen the organization ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. New in-charges will be announced soon, as per state SP president Shyamlal Pal's orders.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has ordered the removal of all district and assembly constituency in-charges in Uttar Pradesh. This directive was announced by state SP president Shyamlal Pal on Monday, as the party prepares for the 2027 assembly elections.
The decision, aimed at bolstering the party's organizational structure, underscores the SP's focus on strengthening its leadership team in the state. The removal of current in-charges comes with a promise of announcing new ones in the near future.
Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary confirmed that the orders were issued following Yadav's directives. This reorganization reflects the SP's commitment to revitalize its cadre and improve its electoral prospects in the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Cabinet Reshuffle on the Horizon: Political Moves Ahead of 2027 Elections
Uttar Pradesh CM Announces Scholarship in Honor of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Milestone Mission
Rojgar Mahakumbh 2025: Catalyzing Youth Employment in Uttar Pradesh
Bombay High Court clears release of film purportedly based on life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.