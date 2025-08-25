Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Restructures Samajwadi Party Leadership in UP

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has ordered the removal of all party in-charges in Uttar Pradesh. This strategic move aims to strengthen the organization ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. New in-charges will be announced soon, as per state SP president Shyamlal Pal's orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:56 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Restructures Samajwadi Party Leadership in UP
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has ordered the removal of all district and assembly constituency in-charges in Uttar Pradesh. This directive was announced by state SP president Shyamlal Pal on Monday, as the party prepares for the 2027 assembly elections.

The decision, aimed at bolstering the party's organizational structure, underscores the SP's focus on strengthening its leadership team in the state. The removal of current in-charges comes with a promise of announcing new ones in the near future.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary confirmed that the orders were issued following Yadav's directives. This reorganization reflects the SP's commitment to revitalize its cadre and improve its electoral prospects in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

 Global
2
Haryana CM Announces Correction Portal for CET Exam Amid High Praise

Haryana CM Announces Correction Portal for CET Exam Amid High Praise

 India
3
Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

 Global
4
Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Off in Guwahati

Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Of...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025