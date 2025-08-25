Akhilesh Yadav Restructures Samajwadi Party Leadership in UP

In a strategic move, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has ordered the removal of all district and assembly constituency in-charges in Uttar Pradesh. This directive was announced by state SP president Shyamlal Pal on Monday, as the party prepares for the 2027 assembly elections.

The decision, aimed at bolstering the party's organizational structure, underscores the SP's focus on strengthening its leadership team in the state. The removal of current in-charges comes with a promise of announcing new ones in the near future.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary confirmed that the orders were issued following Yadav's directives. This reorganization reflects the SP's commitment to revitalize its cadre and improve its electoral prospects in the upcoming elections.

