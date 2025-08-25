Modi Champions Swadeshi Amid Tariff Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly stated his refusal to compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, and small-scale industries despite increasing international pressure. His comments come in the wake of the US's decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

In Ahmedabad, during a public address where he unveiled several developmental projects, Modi took a striking stance against the Congress party, criticizing their long-standing rule for making India overly dependent on foreign imports to facilitate 'import scams'.

Highlighting India's empowered stance, Modi evoked historical figures like Lord Shrikrishna and Mahatma Gandhi, urging a return to swadeshi practices and emphasizing India's hardline approach on counter-terrorism. He urged businesses and citizens to prioritize local goods as the tariff deadline looms.