Modi Champions Swadeshi Amid Tariff Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the importance of swadeshi amid rising tensions over US tariffs, asserting his commitment to farmers and small industries. In Ahmedabad, he criticizes Congress for past import dependence and highlights India's fortitude against terrorism, urging support for locally made products.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly stated his refusal to compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, and small-scale industries despite increasing international pressure. His comments come in the wake of the US's decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.
In Ahmedabad, during a public address where he unveiled several developmental projects, Modi took a striking stance against the Congress party, criticizing their long-standing rule for making India overly dependent on foreign imports to facilitate 'import scams'.
Highlighting India's empowered stance, Modi evoked historical figures like Lord Shrikrishna and Mahatma Gandhi, urging a return to swadeshi practices and emphasizing India's hardline approach on counter-terrorism. He urged businesses and citizens to prioritize local goods as the tariff deadline looms.
