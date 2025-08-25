Left Menu

Fadnavis Refutes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegation as Political Rhetoric

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed accusations by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'serial liar'. Gandhi alleged BJP stole votes in several states, prompting Fadnavis to suggest these claims aim to comfort opposition supporters post-defeat. Congress leaders accused Fadnavis of obsession with Gandhi, intensifying political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:46 IST
Fadnavis Refutes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegation as Political Rhetoric
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape is heating up as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis countered Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's accusations of 'vote theft'. Branding Gandhi a 'serial liar', Fadnavis dismissed allegations that the BJP manipulated elections across several states.

Fadnavis argued that claims of 'vote theft' are merely attempts by opposition leaders to console themselves and their supporters after electoral setbacks, lacking any substantial foundation.

In a sharp retort, Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal likened Fadnavis's focus on Gandhi to historical conflicts, accusing the chief minister himself of deceit. Other opposition parties, including Shiv Sena and MNS, amplified the 'vote theft' issue, demanding electoral roll audits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

 India
2
Historic Day-Night Cricket Match Ignites New Spirit in South Kashmir

Historic Day-Night Cricket Match Ignites New Spirit in South Kashmir

 Global
3
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

 Global
4
KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025