Fadnavis Refutes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegation as Political Rhetoric

Maharashtra's political landscape is heating up as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis countered Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's accusations of 'vote theft'. Branding Gandhi a 'serial liar', Fadnavis dismissed allegations that the BJP manipulated elections across several states.

Fadnavis argued that claims of 'vote theft' are merely attempts by opposition leaders to console themselves and their supporters after electoral setbacks, lacking any substantial foundation.

In a sharp retort, Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal likened Fadnavis's focus on Gandhi to historical conflicts, accusing the chief minister himself of deceit. Other opposition parties, including Shiv Sena and MNS, amplified the 'vote theft' issue, demanding electoral roll audits.

