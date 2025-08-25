Trump's Vague Security Promises for Ukraine

President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that there have been no detailed discussions about specific security guarantees for Ukraine. However, he asserted that the United States remains committed to backing the country.

The mention of potential security guarantees marks a critical obstacle in efforts to end Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The lack of clarity poses significant diplomatic challenges.

As the war continues, both Ukraine and its allies grapple with these unresolved security concerns, essential to facilitating any peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)