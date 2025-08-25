Left Menu

India and Fiji: Bridging Oceans for a United Indo-Pacific

India and Fiji have established a strategic action plan to enhance defence cooperation, aiming for a peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Prime Ministers Modi and Rabuka signed agreements in areas including maritime security, trade, health, and technology, emphasizing regional peace, prosperity, and combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:05 IST
India and Fiji: Bridging Oceans for a United Indo-Pacific
  • Country:
  • India

India and Fiji have set a new course to bolster their defence ties, advancing a strategy aimed at achieving a peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. This significant move comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka engaged in talks on bolstering bilateral cooperation across multiple domains.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed mutual aspirations, dictating a united agenda despite the geographical separation of their nations. Modi noted the profound alignment in aspirations, describing it as 'sailing in the same boat.' The discussions culminated in seven crucial agreements targeting areas like maritime security, trade, health, and digital technology.

The joint initiative reflects a proactive stance against regional security threats, specifically addressing concerns about terrorism and China's strategic influence in the Pacific. Announcements included plans for new defence measures, including a port visit by an Indian naval ship to Fiji and improved security equipment and training provisions, underscoring a shared vision for regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

 Global
2
KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

 India
3
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
4
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025