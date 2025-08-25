India and Fiji: Bridging Oceans for a United Indo-Pacific

India and Fiji have set a new course to bolster their defence ties, advancing a strategy aimed at achieving a peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. This significant move comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka engaged in talks on bolstering bilateral cooperation across multiple domains.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed mutual aspirations, dictating a united agenda despite the geographical separation of their nations. Modi noted the profound alignment in aspirations, describing it as 'sailing in the same boat.' The discussions culminated in seven crucial agreements targeting areas like maritime security, trade, health, and digital technology.

The joint initiative reflects a proactive stance against regional security threats, specifically addressing concerns about terrorism and China's strategic influence in the Pacific. Announcements included plans for new defence measures, including a port visit by an Indian naval ship to Fiji and improved security equipment and training provisions, underscoring a shared vision for regional peace and stability.

