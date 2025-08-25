Left Menu

Trump's Stance on Ukraine's Security and Global Denuclearization

President Donald Trump reaffirms U.S. support for Ukraine, addressing potential security guarantees as a challenge in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a meeting with President Putin, the leaders discussed denuclearization, contingent upon war resolution. Trump's remarks suggest personal animosities hamper diplomatic efforts with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:16 IST
Trump's Stance on Ukraine's Security and Global Denuclearization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump reiterated the United States' support for Ukraine on Monday, although he mentioned no discussions over specific security guarantees for the country.

The matter of security assurances remains a significant hurdle in concluding Russia's war in Ukraine. In a key interaction on August 15 with Russian President Vladimir Putin held in Alaska, Trump and Putin tackled the idea of reducing their nuclear arms if the Ukraine issue sees a resolution.

"We want to denuclearize. It's too much power, and that's what we discussed as well. It's tied into resolving the current war," Trump stated to journalists in the Oval Office. When questioned about Putin's reluctance to engage with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump noted personal dislike as a factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

 Global
2
KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

 India
3
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
4
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025