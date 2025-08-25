Trump's Stance on Ukraine's Security and Global Denuclearization
President Donald Trump reaffirms U.S. support for Ukraine, addressing potential security guarantees as a challenge in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a meeting with President Putin, the leaders discussed denuclearization, contingent upon war resolution. Trump's remarks suggest personal animosities hamper diplomatic efforts with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy.
President Donald Trump reiterated the United States' support for Ukraine on Monday, although he mentioned no discussions over specific security guarantees for the country.
The matter of security assurances remains a significant hurdle in concluding Russia's war in Ukraine. In a key interaction on August 15 with Russian President Vladimir Putin held in Alaska, Trump and Putin tackled the idea of reducing their nuclear arms if the Ukraine issue sees a resolution.
"We want to denuclearize. It's too much power, and that's what we discussed as well. It's tied into resolving the current war," Trump stated to journalists in the Oval Office. When questioned about Putin's reluctance to engage with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump noted personal dislike as a factor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
