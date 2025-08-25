Rising Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Yemen and Houthi Retaliation
Israel's recent airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, resulted in 10 fatalities and numerous injuries. The strikes followed a Houthi missile attack on Israel, escalating regional tensions. The conflict involves multiple targets, including oil facilities and military sites, intertwining with broader Middle Eastern geopolitical dynamics.
- Country:
- Egypt
The death toll from Israel's latest airstrikes on Sanaa, the rebel-held capital of Yemen, stands at 10, as confirmed by health officials on Monday. The strikes, which occurred on Sunday, came in retaliation to a Houthi missile aimed at Israel.
The attacks targeted a Houthi-controlled oil facility, a power plant, and a military site, as revealed by both Houthi and Israeli sources. A massive fireball was seen over the city, with reports of substantial damage and casualties.
In response to these developments, Israel, alongside a U.S.-led coalition, launched further strikes on rebel areas, including the coastal city of Hodeida. The missile exchange highlights ongoing Middle Eastern tensions, with the Houthis aligning with Palestinian causes against Israel.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Yemen
- airstrikes
- Houthis
- Sanaa
- missile
- Middle East
- oil facility
- Hodeida
- geopolitical
ALSO READ
Minister's Middle East Mission: Strengthening Regional Stability
Missile Tensions: Yemen's Impact on Israeli Airspace
Australia's Bold Recognition: A New Chapter in Middle East Policy
India Boosts Air Firepower with Major Order of Rampage Missiles
Missile Threat from Yemen Triggers Alert in Tel Aviv