Rising Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Yemen and Houthi Retaliation

The death toll from Israel's latest airstrikes on Sanaa, the rebel-held capital of Yemen, stands at 10, as confirmed by health officials on Monday. The strikes, which occurred on Sunday, came in retaliation to a Houthi missile aimed at Israel.

The attacks targeted a Houthi-controlled oil facility, a power plant, and a military site, as revealed by both Houthi and Israeli sources. A massive fireball was seen over the city, with reports of substantial damage and casualties.

In response to these developments, Israel, alongside a U.S.-led coalition, launched further strikes on rebel areas, including the coastal city of Hodeida. The missile exchange highlights ongoing Middle Eastern tensions, with the Houthis aligning with Palestinian causes against Israel.