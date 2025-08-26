Left Menu

Political Intrigue: Tejashwi Yadav Eyed as Bihar CM Candidate

CPI (ML) Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya indicated that Tejashwi Yadav is the INDIA bloc's choice for Bihar's CM, amidst stumbling blocks from Rahul Gandhi. The uncertainty between RJD and Congress is highlighted by BJP's claims of an alliance trust deficit. Concerns over electoral roll deletions were also addressed.

Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In the political corridors of Bihar, the whispers are growing louder as CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, hinted at Tejashwi Yadav being the favored candidate for the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial post. Although a formal declaration remains elusive, the alliance's intentions seem evident.

Rahul Gandhi's reluctance to endorse Yadav drew criticism, with Bhattacharya using their joint motorcycle ride as a symbolic announcement. This ambiguity between RJD and Congress has fueled BJP's narrative of discord within the opposition coalition, potentially impacting poll strategies.

Apart from alliance dynamics, Bhattacharya also spotlighted issues with Bihar's electoral rolls, urging the Election Commission for an extension on claims submissions to address wrongful deletions affecting migrant workers. Tejashwi Yadav also rallied his party to assist those affected in voter enrollment.

