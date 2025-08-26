Left Menu

Congress Takes Bold Stand Against Misconduct Allegations

Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was suspended due to multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala confirmed the action, emphasizing the party's commitment to women's dignity. Mamkootathil, having resigned as Youth Congress state president, is urged to prove innocence to reconsider suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:11 IST
In a decisive move, the Congress party has suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil amidst multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala confirmed the suspension, labeling it as firm and principled, aimed at maintaining the dignity of women.

The decision reflects the party's zero tolerance towards actions undermining women's rights, especially after Mamkootathil's resignation as Youth Congress state president following serious allegations. Chennithala stressed that if Mamkootathil is innocent, he should prove it to reconsider the party's decision.

The act of suspension comes without an FIR or charge sheet, challenging other political entities like CPI(M) and BJP to take similar stands against their accused members. The move has been well-received internally and by the public, marking a contrast to inaction by rival parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

