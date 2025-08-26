Congress Takes Bold Stand Against Misconduct Allegations

In a decisive move, the Congress party has suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil amidst multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala confirmed the suspension, labeling it as firm and principled, aimed at maintaining the dignity of women.

The decision reflects the party's zero tolerance towards actions undermining women's rights, especially after Mamkootathil's resignation as Youth Congress state president following serious allegations. Chennithala stressed that if Mamkootathil is innocent, he should prove it to reconsider the party's decision.

The act of suspension comes without an FIR or charge sheet, challenging other political entities like CPI(M) and BJP to take similar stands against their accused members. The move has been well-received internally and by the public, marking a contrast to inaction by rival parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)