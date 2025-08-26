Congress Takes Bold Stand Against Misconduct Allegations
Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was suspended due to multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala confirmed the action, emphasizing the party's commitment to women's dignity. Mamkootathil, having resigned as Youth Congress state president, is urged to prove innocence to reconsider suspension.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Congress party has suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil amidst multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala confirmed the suspension, labeling it as firm and principled, aimed at maintaining the dignity of women.
The decision reflects the party's zero tolerance towards actions undermining women's rights, especially after Mamkootathil's resignation as Youth Congress state president following serious allegations. Chennithala stressed that if Mamkootathil is innocent, he should prove it to reconsider the party's decision.
The act of suspension comes without an FIR or charge sheet, challenging other political entities like CPI(M) and BJP to take similar stands against their accused members. The move has been well-received internally and by the public, marking a contrast to inaction by rival parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Storm in Kerala: Congress Sets 'Shining Example' with MLA Suspension
Supreme Court Orders Probe into Ambani's Wildlife Center Amid Allegations
Controversy Deepens: ED Raids AAP Leader Amid Political Allegations
India's Supreme Court Orders Probe into Ambani's Wildlife Park Amid Allegations
Raids Uncover 'Medical Scam' in Delhi: Allegations Against AAP