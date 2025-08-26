BJP Intensifies Bihar Election Campaign Amidst Strategic Conferences

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up its campaign efforts for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are spearheading a series of constituency-level conferences throughout the state, according to BJP insiders. The campaign, which kicked off on August 23, is structured in two phases. Initially, conferences are being held in constituencies that delivered victories for the NDA in the 2020 elections. The latter phase will focus on areas where NDA candidates faced narrow defeats.

From August 23 to 25, the first phase witnessed conferences in 41 constituencies, with the next round slated for August 28 through 30. The extensive campaign will persist until September 14, aiming to cover all 243 assembly seats in Bihar. Senior BJP leaders, alongside national spokespersons, are lined up to host press conferences across 38 districts. These events aim to spotlight the accomplishments of both the central and state governments and to showcase the NDA's transformative impact on Bihar.

The BJP's campaign strategy includes educating the populace on industrialisation and welfare schemes, while actively countering opposition misinformation. NDA leaders have devised a meticulous plan, forming 14 teams dedicated to coordinating these conferences. In the 2020 assembly elections, the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Vikassheel Insaan Party, and Hindustani Awam Morcha ran as allies, with the BJP clinching 74 seats and JD(U) 43, thereby enabling the NDA to govern.

In the impending second phase, 52 constituencies, where the NDA narrowly lost in 2020, will be targeted. Notably, the LJP (Paswan) previously contested separately, but has joined the NDA for this election. BJP officials highlight how conferences will communicate the Bihar government's successes in law and order restoration. While elections are expected late this year, the Election Commission of India has yet to announce dates.

Within this political landscape, the NDA, comprising BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims for a continued mandate, contrasted by the opposition INDIA bloc's goal to dislodge Nitish Kumar. The current assembly sees the NDA holding 131 of 243 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc controls 111, with RJD taking the lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)