Rationalizing Polling Stations for Upcoming Ghatshila By-Election

The East Singhbhum district administration has engaged political parties to rationalize polling stations and prepare an error-free voter list for the Ghatshila assembly by-election, following the recent passing of MLA Ramdas Soren, who was also Jharkhand's Education Minister.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, in a Monday meeting, called for cooperation from all political parties to ensure a transparent and unbiased election process. The meeting focused on polling station rationalization, voter ratio, and voter list accuracy, aiming to prioritize a fair voting environment.

According to Election Commission guidelines, polling station rationalization must consider location distance, accessibility, and facilities, particularly for voters with disabilities and senior citizens. The administration's top priority remains an impartial poll, requiring political party support.

(With inputs from agencies.)