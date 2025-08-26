Rationalizing Polling Stations for Upcoming Ghatshila By-Election

Left Menu

The East Singhbhum district administration has initiated dialogues with Jharkhand's political parties to streamline polling stations and ensure an error-free voter list for the impending Ghatshila assembly by-election. The move follows the seat vacancy due to the passing of MLA Ramdas Soren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:23 IST
The East Singhbhum district administration has engaged political parties to rationalize polling stations and prepare an error-free voter list for the Ghatshila assembly by-election, following the recent passing of MLA Ramdas Soren, who was also Jharkhand's Education Minister.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, in a Monday meeting, called for cooperation from all political parties to ensure a transparent and unbiased election process. The meeting focused on polling station rationalization, voter ratio, and voter list accuracy, aiming to prioritize a fair voting environment.

According to Election Commission guidelines, polling station rationalization must consider location distance, accessibility, and facilities, particularly for voters with disabilities and senior citizens. The administration's top priority remains an impartial poll, requiring political party support.

