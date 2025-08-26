Left Menu

French Yields Surge Amid Political Uncertainty as Germany Sees Safe Haven Inflows

France's 10-year bond yield increased to its highest since March, driven by political uncertainty after opposition parties withdrew support for the Prime Minister. Safe haven inflows led to a drop in Germany's yield, highlighting bond market volatility. U.S. political actions further complicated global market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:33 IST
French Yields Surge Amid Political Uncertainty as Germany Sees Safe Haven Inflows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France's 10-year bond yields surged to their highest levels since March following the withdrawal of support by opposition parties for Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, intensifying concerns over political instability. The uptick comes amid wider global market apprehensions driven by developments in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Germany benefitted from a flight to quality, seeing its 10-year yield fall by 2 basis points to 2.73%. In contrast, France's yield reached 3.53% before stabilizing at 3.50%, underscoring investor concerns over Prime Minister Bayrou's contentious budget cuts.

On the international front, U.S. President Donald Trump's move to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over alleged mortgage improprieties added another layer of uncertainty. As market participants watch for repercussions, expectations mount for increased volatility in the days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

 India
2
Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga Puja

Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga ...

 India
3
Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

 India
4
Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025