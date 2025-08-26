Tensions Escalate: Israel's Offensive and Hostage Negotiations Amidst Protests

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, protesters in Israel ignited tires and obstructed highways, demanding a ceasefire that would secure the release of hostages in Gaza. Amid public unrest, Israeli authorities persist with plans for an offensive against Hamas, seen as essential to weaken the group and retrieve hostages.

The protests gained momentum following a fatal strike on Gaza's central hospital that resulted in 20 deaths, among them notable journalists. This tragedy drew international condemnation and fueled discontent over Israel's military actions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself under increasing pressure to consider ceasefire talks.

As the crisis unfolds, far-right coalition members threaten to abandon Netanyahu's government if Israel agrees to a truce with Hamas. This political discord reveals deep divisions over the country's approach to the conflict, with hostages' families advocating for negotiation and a return to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)