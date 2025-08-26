Sharmila Condemns Pension Cancellation for Differently Abled in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila has sharply criticized the state's NDA coalition government for its alleged insensitivity in cancelling welfare pensions for differently-abled individuals. She decried the move as a lack of humanity and compassion.

In a strongly worded statement, Sharmila accused the government of attempting to rob these vulnerable citizens of their livelihood, leaving their futures uncertain. Despite being eligible, a significant number of pensioners were targeted and removed from the list in a process aimed at eliminating non-bonafide beneficiaries.

Sharmila has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to restore these essential pensions and warned against politicizing the well-being of the differently-abled. She has insisted on immediate action to rectify the issued list, ensuring justice for all eligible individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)