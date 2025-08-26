Left Menu

Sharmila Condemns Pension Cancellation for Differently Abled in Andhra Pradesh

YS Sharmila criticized the Andhra Pradesh government for canceling welfare pensions of differently-abled individuals. She claimed the move is inhumane and affects their livelihood. Sharmila highlighted that many eligible pensioners were wrongly struck off in the re-verification process and called for immediate rectification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:59 IST
pensions
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila has sharply criticized the state's NDA coalition government for its alleged insensitivity in cancelling welfare pensions for differently-abled individuals. She decried the move as a lack of humanity and compassion.

In a strongly worded statement, Sharmila accused the government of attempting to rob these vulnerable citizens of their livelihood, leaving their futures uncertain. Despite being eligible, a significant number of pensioners were targeted and removed from the list in a process aimed at eliminating non-bonafide beneficiaries.

Sharmila has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to restore these essential pensions and warned against politicizing the well-being of the differently-abled. She has insisted on immediate action to rectify the issued list, ensuring justice for all eligible individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

