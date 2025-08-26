Left Menu

Imran Khan's Jail Struggles: A Battle for Basic Rights

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan seeks legal action claiming denial of basic rights in jail. Accusing Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and others, Khan reports harsh conditions and isolation, including restricted family and legal access, and limited healthcare. He vows to fight for freedom despite being confined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:34 IST
Imran Khan's Jail Struggles: A Battle for Basic Rights
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has petitioned police authorities to file a case against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, claiming denial of basic rights in jail. His application highlights grievances against Nawaz and jail officials, accusing them of stripping him of essential facilities.

Khan, who has been incarcerated since August 2023 in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, alleges mistreatment and isolation. He reports the elimination of basic amenities, including light, family visitation, and access to legal counsel, purportedly on Nawaz's orders.

The cricketer-turned-politician also claims limited access to health care and reading material, declaring his situation as a continued fight for the people's freedom. Asserting that he is kept in solitary confinement, Khan remains determined to stand against what he calls the "chains of slavery."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

 India
2
Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga Puja

Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga ...

 India
3
Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

 India
4
Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025