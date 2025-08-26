Imran Khan's Jail Struggles: A Battle for Basic Rights
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan seeks legal action claiming denial of basic rights in jail. Accusing Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and others, Khan reports harsh conditions and isolation, including restricted family and legal access, and limited healthcare. He vows to fight for freedom despite being confined.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has petitioned police authorities to file a case against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, claiming denial of basic rights in jail. His application highlights grievances against Nawaz and jail officials, accusing them of stripping him of essential facilities.
Khan, who has been incarcerated since August 2023 in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, alleges mistreatment and isolation. He reports the elimination of basic amenities, including light, family visitation, and access to legal counsel, purportedly on Nawaz's orders.
The cricketer-turned-politician also claims limited access to health care and reading material, declaring his situation as a continued fight for the people's freedom. Asserting that he is kept in solitary confinement, Khan remains determined to stand against what he calls the "chains of slavery."
